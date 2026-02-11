Trump’s Favorite Pollster Hits President With Nightmare Rating

President Trump’s favorite pollster has hit the MAGA chief with a nightmare scenario.

Rasmussen, a polling company trumpeted by the White House when it provides favorable figures, confirmed the unthinkable on Tuesday: Former President Joe Biden did a better job than his successor is managing.

A whopping 48 percent of respondents prefer Biden’s stab at managing the country, while just 40 percent said the current POTUS is doing a better job.

The 79-year-old president and his 82-year-old predecessor in the Oval Office. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Worse Than Biden? 58% Don’t See Trump’s ‘Golden Age,’” said the headline that accompanied Rasmussen’s research.

This seems bound to sting Trump, 79, especially since he often cites Rassmussen to brag about his approval among voters. “Even Rasmussen, Trump’s favorite pollster, just dropped a brutal number,” political strategist Chris D. Jackson said of the damning numbers on X.

Andrew Bates, the White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary under Biden, said the Trump slump is his own fault. “By raising prices, killing jobs, and lowering economic growth, Trump broke the top promises he made to voters and failed the tests he set for Biden,” he told the Daily Beast.

Bates said that Biden “publicly warned Trump not to raise tariffs, add trillions to the debt in tax breaks for the rich, or make the biggest health care and clean energy cuts in history.”

He did anyway, and he’s suffering the consequences, Bates suggested. “Now congressional Republicans have to decide if they’ll finally break with an agenda that’s selling out working families or if they’ll keep being rubber stamps for the most unpopular policies in modern history.”

Rasmussen Reports head pollster Mark Mitchell even said the numbers indicate that Biden would beat Trump in an election.

A Harvard/Harris poll also spelled disaster for Trump. Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll

“If an election were held TODAY between Trump and Biden, Biden would win,” he wrote on X Tuesday, adding that even “a million valid arguments” against Trump’s predecessor making a comeback “doesn’t change the fact Biden would win.”

The humiliating polling comes after a Harvard/Harris poll published last week showed that Trump, one year into his second term, dropped 9 points in job approval when compared to his predecessor.

Trump, despite calling Biden the worst president in history, is actually “worse,” according to voters.

When asked whether Trump, 79, was doing “a better or worse job” than Biden, 49 percent of likely voters responded “better” in that poll. Fifty-one percent said “worse.”

Trump's "Golden Age" doesn't exist, most respondents reckoned. Win McNamee/Getty Images

About a year ago, the same poll showed 58 percent indicating that Trump was doing the job better.

A January YouGov/Economist survey found that 71 percent of Americans think the country is “out of control” under Trump, who could face a messy midterm election in November as a result of the chaos.

The Rassmussen survey was conducted between Feb. 2 and 4, using responses from more than 1,000 likely voters. Some 58 percent also said this is not the “Golden Age” of America that they were promised by Trump and his cronies. In January last year, 52 percent thought the so-called “Golden Age” was coming.

To compound the issues for Trump, 56 percent of those surveyed, online and by telephone, said they disapprove of the job he’s doing. A 29 percent cut strongly disapprove.