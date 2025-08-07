Trump Suggests NYT ‘Rigged’ Its Own Best-Seller List Because Book About Him Isn’t Top

President Donald Trump has suggested The New York Times “rigged” its own best-seller list because a book about him isn’t at the top.

His attacks on the paper have reached a bizarre new level, evident in one of the president’s most recent Truth Social posts. In between ranting about Iran’s nuclear arsenal, his tariffs, and celebrating the 200-day mark of his second go at the presidency, the 79-year-old questioned the integrity of the 173-year-old publication.

The president appeared miffed that Butler: The Untold Story of the Near Assassination of Donald Trump and the Fight for America’s Heartland did not hit the heights he expected.

The book, written by Salena Zito about the assassination attempt against Trump in Pennsylvania last year, is currently fifth on the publication’s ‘Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction’ section. It’s 12th in ‘Audio Nonfiction.’ Trump thinks it should be higher.

Trump defiantly pumps his fist after being shot and rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Should be number ONE. New York Times RIGGED IT??? Selena is great! President DJT,” he wrote on Truth Social Thursday morning, while spelling the author’s name wrong..

The Daily Beast has asked the Times and the White House to comment on the president’s post.

The conservative-leaning journalist, meanwhile, said she was “grateful” that her book was still “crushing it” on the list.

In early July, she shared an image on X, showing Trump posing with the book, which retails between $25 and $30, and urging people to “order your copy today.”

“Salena has written a powerful new book… she was an eyewitness to that terrible day & understands the unbreakable spirit of our movement to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT,” she quoted POTUS as saying.

The front cover of "Butler" by Salena Zito. Hachette Books/Salena Zito

“The future of our nation resides in the hearts & souls of the people of our country… order your copy today," the message concluded, with a link to the book on Amazon.

In the picture, Trump holds a copy of the book, which has his distinctive scribbled signature and a message emblazoned across the cover.

“Salena, fantastic book, thank you!” the message reads.