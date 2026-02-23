Trump Summoned to Break Up Vicious MAGA Fight

Hardline MAGA mouthpiece Laura Loomer has roped the White House into her feud with Tucker Carlson, demanding that President Trump personally step in to admonish the former Fox News host.

Loomer has launched attack after attack at Carlson since his heated interview on Friday with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The two-hour showdown threw gasoline on the simmering feud between different wings of the MAGA movement, with Carlson drawing the ire of Loomer and her supporters by criticizing U.S. ties with Israel. In a flurry of posts on social media Monday, Loomer frantically called on Trump to “condemn” Carlson—once one of his biggest cheerleaders—and urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after him for being, as she put it, a “national security threat.”

Laura Loomer/X

Carlson has a long-running feud with Loomer. Al Drago/Getty Images

“Everybody needs to be pressuring the White House to issue a statement condemning Tucker Carlson this week. His efforts to derail the GOP and his nonstop sabotage of President Trump must end,” she wrote.

“He thinks he can just walk into the White House like he owns the place because his son works there.”

Carlson’s son, Buckley Carlson, is deputy press secretary for Vice President JD Vance. Nonetheless, reports of the former Fox News host being at the White House on Monday, by Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, sparked further uproar by Loomer and her supporters.

“Everyone with moral clarity needs to pressure the White House to end this insanity once and for all,” Loomer continued. “President Trump must condemn Tucker Carlson. Enough is enough.”

Carlson stands apart from many on the right with his stance on Israel. Last year, he lobbied the White House to block Israel from attacking Iran. He has since been tied up in numerous spats with right-wing commentators, including Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and Loomer, who has given him the nickname “Tucker Qatarlson.”

She has criticized his ties with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and has now gone all in to claim that he is working against the interests of the Trump administration.

“I’m not going to stop till we see President Trump publicly condemn Tucker Qatarlson. I don’t care how far I have to take this. Tucker Qatarlson is a cancer to the GOP and he is undermining Donald Trump everyday,” she wrote.

Loomer has called on Trump to step in. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Her war with Carlson has become one of the most high-profile conservative rifts, with The Free Press reporting, citing sources familiar, that Trump has asked him to end his spat with pro-Israel MAGA characters.

The outlet reports that a Republican fundraiser with ties to the White House said that Carlson’s rift was “destroying the chances of winning the midterms and the next election.”

Carlson has often criticized Israel for its actions since the October 7 attack, which triggered the bloody war with Hamas that has been waged since, claiming the lives of tens of thousands.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee interviewed by Carlson in an interview released Friday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

His views sit some distance from those of the man who was opposite him on Friday. During the interview, when asked by Carlson if he thought Israel had the right to claim an area equal to “essentially the entire Middle East,” Huckabee said he thought “it would be fine if it took it all.” He later rowed back, saying Israel didn’t want to do that and instead was actually “asking to at least take the land that they now occupy.”

His words sparked an international incident, with at least 14 Arab and Muslim countries signing a letter condemning the message.

The 70-year-old ambassador’s position points towards growing misalignment between the Trump administration and voters.

Reports suggest that Trump is being urged to address the growing disruption surrounding Carlson. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Pew poll in October found that 59 percent of Americans “now hold an unfavorable opinion of the Israeli government,” and “39 percent now say Israel is going too far.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.