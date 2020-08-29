Trump Supporter Threatens Reporter on Camera at Rally: ‘Someone Is Gonna Bomb You’
‘F*CKING LIAR’
An attendee of President Trump’s New Hampshire campaign rally made a bomb threat against a TV reporter before the Friday evening event—and it was all caught on camera. The man said to News 7 Boston anchor Alex DiPrato, “You mother fuckers are gonna pay, someone is gonna bomb you, might even be tonight.” The man also called the reporter a “fucking liar” and a “pussy” in an unprovoked tirade. Though DiPrato asked the man to leave him alone, the man continued, sans mask: “Don’t tell me to get lost, you can run but you can’t hide. Did you guys film what happened to Rand Paul last night? How would you like that to happen to you? We’re Americans too, our lives matter, don’t they, even though we’re white?” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was accosted by a group of protesters Thursday night. DiPrato posted video of the encounter to Twitter but later removed it.