Donald Trump appears to have taken the advice of his eldest son after announcing the reopening of America’s most famous prison.

The president revealed his intentions to “rebuild and open” Alcatraz just months after Donald Trump Jr. made the suggestion on social media.

“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday night.

“When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

A view shows the Alcatraz Island at San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California, U.S., June, 29, 2022. CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

The president said he was directing the Bureau of Prisons, Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to begin work on rebuilding a “substantially enlarged” facility.

Trump Jr. initially made the suggestion on X in January after his father announced he had signed an executive order that would send the “worst” criminal offenders to Guantanamo Bay.

“Now this is a great idea. Maybe we should also reopen Alcatraz?!?!” Trump Jr., 47, wrote at the time.

Alcatraz, now a tourist attraction, is most famous for its use as a U.S. penitentiary. Starting in 1934, more than 1500 prisoners were held on this small prison island until its closure in 1963. The site, in San Francisco, was notable for its remote features and its almost impossible ways to escape. It housed well-known criminals of the time including Al Capone and George “Machine-Gun” Kelly.

It closed due to soaring maintenance costs, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which estimated an additional $3-5 million was needed at the time to keep the prison running outside of daily operational costs.

“No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our street,” Trump wrote in his Sunday post. “That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.”

Trump flagged that even judges who failed to work with his administration were at risk of incarceration.

“We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally,” the president said. “The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”