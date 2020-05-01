While Trump Talks Re-Opening Plans, Feds Quietly Order 100,000 More Body Bags
The federal government placed orders for well over 100,000 new body bags and invited bids to provide 200 rented refrigerated trailers to hold victims of COVID-19 in April, NBC News reports. The largest individual body-bag order was reportedly made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the day after President Donald Trump projected that the total U.S. death toll from the virus might not exceed 50,000 or 60,000 people. The “human remains pouches” have not been paid for or shipped yet, the company’s marketing manager told NBC. The documents reportedly show the coronavirus task-force members remain deeply concerned about several major risks ahead, including insufficient availability of coronavirus tests, the absence of a vaccine or proven treatments, and the possibility of a “catastrophic resurgence” of COVID-19.