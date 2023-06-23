CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Tape Was Turning Point for Skeptical Prosecutors in Docs Case: Report

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., June 13, 2023.

    Amr Alfiky/Reuters

    Some officials in the FBI and Department of Justice were torn on whether to raid Mar-a-Lago as part of their investigation into Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents—but a bombshell audio recording in which Trump allegedly boasted of having “secret information” quashed much of that uncertainty, The Wall Street Journal reported. At first, prosecutors struggled to pinpoint a motive and could not prove rumors that Trump shared classified information with others, sources told the Journal. Even Trump’s alleged refusal to respond to a subpoena to hand over all classified material wasn’t quite enough. But when prosecutors got their hands on a tape of a meeting at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, it reportedly pushed the case over the edge. In the tape, detailed in Trump’s eventual indictment, the ex-president allegedly brandished a classified Pentagon document and confessed he knew it hadn’t been declassified. Trump has insisted he didn’t know “anything about it” and that “everything I did was right.”

