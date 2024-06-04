Trump Team Claims $141M Fundraising Frenzy in May Amid Criminal Conviction

Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee claim they raked in $141 million in May thanks to a massive influx of donations around the former president’s criminal conviction.

Trump’s campaign on Monday announced the figures—which can’t be confirmed until federal filings are made public later in June—describing May as their most successful month of the year. The campaign said the tsunami of donations reflected the “support for President Trump while facing the sham Biden trial and verdict that outraged and motivated Americans from every walk of life.”

The news release detailing the haul said it comprised two million donations over the course of May worth an average of $70.27. It added that a quarter of the donors were new to the campaign last month, and that over a third—$53 million—flooded in during the 24 hours after Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts in New York.

The $141 million total is almost double the $76 million Trump and the RNC said they’d raised in April—the first month they eclipsed President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee, which reported raising over $51 million in the same period. Biden’s campaign is yet to share details of its own fundraising in May.

“We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump. The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged trial, and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message—the REAL verdict will come on November 5th,” Trump Campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

The campaign also claimed several “organizations supporting President Trump” raised an additional $150 million in May, though the announcement did not specify which groups it was referring to.

“We’ll see how the numbers actually shake out come July, but one thing’s for certain: Trump’s billionaire friends are propping up the campaign of a white collar crook because they know the deal—they cut him checks and he cuts their taxes while working people and the middle class pay the tab,” Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa said in a statement to Axios.