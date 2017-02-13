Trump Team Contradicts Itself on Flynn

Team Trump sent out mixed messages on how the president currently views Mike Flynn, the top national security adviser who reportedly discussed sanctions during a pre-inauguration phone call with Russian’s ambassador. Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC on Monday that Flynn “does enjoy the full confidence” of Trump, even though intelligence officials who reviewed transcripts of Flynn's conversation with the ambassador said he explicitly addressed the sanctions during the call. Approximately an hour after Conway's comments, the White House issued a statement on Flynn saying “the president is evaluating the situation”—seemingly contradicting the top counsel’s claim about “full confidence.” According to multiple reports, Flynn apologized to Vice President Mike Pence for previously telling him he did not discuss sanctions—a lie which led to Pence defending Flynn on national television. However, the same reports say Flynn now says he “can’t recall” whether he discussed the sanctions. The Trump administration is currently facing pressure to fire Flynn or remove his security clearance. Trump advisor Steve Bannon reported had dinner with Flynn over the weekend and informed him that his job could be in jeopardy if the controversy continued.
