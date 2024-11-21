Trump Team Weighs Creating First-Ever ‘Crypto Czar’

Cheat Sheet
1
Matt Gaetz Approves Trump’s New Pick for Attorney General
'STELLAR'
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.21.24 9:50PM EST 
Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi Orlando Sentinel/TNS

If Matt Gaetz’s stamp of approval still holds any weight on Capitol Hill after his scandal-ridden attorney general nomination went up in flames Thursday, then president-elect Donald Trump’s new pick for the role, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, is headed in the right direction. Bondi “is a stellar selection,” Gaetz wrote in a post on X Thursday. “Pam and I worked closely together when she was Florida’s Attorney General and I chaired Criminal Justice in the state house. She’s a proven litigator, an inspiring leader and a champion for all Americans. She will bring the needed reforms to DOJ.” Bondi has been just as candid a Trump supporter as Gaetz, having spoken at his rallies and attended sessions of of New York criminal trial. She was also a defense lawyer during Trump’s first impeachment trial. Like Gaetz and other cabinet nominees Pete Hegseth and Sean Duffy, Bondi has also appeared frequently on Fox News to defend Trump’s record.

2
Dems Score Win on Judicial Nominees After Late-Night Deal With GOP
ELEVENTH HOUR
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.22.24 12:01AM EST 
Chuck Schumer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal with Republicans, allowing Democrats the opportunity to confirm more federal judges in December. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reached an 11th hour deal with congressional Republicans to quickly confirm more judges to lower federal court positions—in exchange for not moving forward with four nominations to federal appellate court positions. The deal will see the Senate consider seven judges for lower court appointments the week after Thanksgiving, while another six are put on the executive calendar for consideration later in December. Although Democrats control the chamber until January, President-elect Donald Trump called on congressional Republicans to block all appointments until his inauguration. Republicans in the Senate succeeded in delaying Wednesday’s confirmation proceedings out until after midnight, prompting Schumer to strike a deal that he defended from criticism. “The trade was four circuit nominees—all lacking the votes to get confirmed—for more than triple the number of additional judges moving forward,” a spokesperson for the Democratic leader told Politico. Democrats have approved 221 judges to the federal bench since President Joe Biden took office, and Schumer’s deal could get Democrats close to matching Trump’s total of 234 confirmed judges during his first term in office.

Read it at Politico

Shop with Scouted

Level Up Your Thanksgiving Cookware Lineup During Made In’s Early Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Scouted Staff
Published 11.15.24 5:55PM EST 
Made In Cookware is on a thanksgiving table.
Made In Cookware

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Made In Cookware is known for quality kitchen tools that look as good as they perform. Its sleek, chef-approved kitchen essentials are for people who know that the plates matter as much as the food. That makes its full sets a great option for anyone looking for a little uniformity in their cabinets.

To sweeten the deal, Made In is not only offering up to 30 percent off, but shoppers can also score freebies like Dutch ovens, frying pans, and wine glasses with select purchases. We’ve pulled a few of their best deals just in time for your turkey prep.

The 10-piece Stainless Set includes everything a cook needs to get started in the kitchen. Each item was made in Italy and is compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops. These also come with a free Non-Stick Frying Pan for a limited time.

10-Piece Stainless Set
Free Non-Stick Frying Pan with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The 7-Piece Copper Set offers elegance with peak performance. The copper was crafted in France and is safe up to 800° F. Right now, score a free Dutch Oven with your purchase.

7-Piece Copper Set
Free Large Dutch Oven with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The Complete Tabletop Set is simple and timeless. Designed in the UK, these dishes are classically English and have a one-year no-chip guarantee. If you refresh your cabinets with these today, you’ll also receive a free Glass Wine Set.

Complete Tabletop Set
Free Wine Glass Set with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

3
Alex Jones Praises ‘Stud’ Matt Gaetz
DISGUSTING
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.24 6:26PM EST 
Alex Jones.
Alex Jones called praised Matt Gaetz after a new sexual assault allegation came out against the former congressman. Screenshot/Infowars

Alex Jones on Thursday called Matt Gaetz “quite the stud” after a new allegation of sexual assault emerged against the former congressman. Gaetz, who had been picked by Donald Trump as his nominee for attorney general, withdrew his name from contention after he was contacted for comment on the CNN report about the alleged crime. In it, the same woman who said she had sex with Gaetz when she was 17 revealed that she had an additional underage encounter with Gaetz, involving another, adult woman. Jones, a far-right pundit and conspiracy theorist, took the news of the new criminal accusation as a chance to praise Gaetz for his sexual prowess. “I treat women super nice,” Jones explained to viewers of his show Infowars. “So does Trump. Women love me. And so, I mean, I know what’s happening to Gaetz.” Jones suggested that the allegations against Gaetz were being blown out of proportion, claiming that the victims, who were “super gorgeous,” surely thought Gaetz was “so nice.” “People are like, damn, Matt Gaetz is quite the stud,” Jones said, adding: “That’s it, we’re really bad people, we like women.”

Read it at RawStory

4
Bob Casey Concedes Dramatic PA Senate Race to GOP Rival Dave McCormick
END OF AN ERA
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.21.24 11:05PM EST 
Published 11.21.24 11:04PM EST 
Bob Casey
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey conceded his reelection bid to his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Jr. conceded his reelection campaign to his Republican rival, Dave McCormick, ending his recount efforts and confirming the GOP’s new Senate majority of 53-47. The Senate race was called by the Associated Press on Election Night, but McCormick’s slim margin of victory automatically triggered a recount. By Thursday, Casey was behind McCormick by about 16,500 votes, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported—a lead that the Democrat could not overcome after Pennsylvania courts decided against counting undated ballots. In a message posted on social media, Casey thanked election officials for their work in the recount effort. “This race was one of the closest in our commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point,” he said. Casey, the son of former Pennsylvania Gov. Bob Casey Sr., was running for his fourth term representing the Keystone State in the Senate. “I want to thank the people of Pennsylvania for granting me the privilege of serving them for 28 consecutive years in public office as auditor general, state treasurer, and United States senator,” the outgoing Senator said. “Thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me through all these years. It’s been the honor of my lifetime.” McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO, thanked Casey for his “decades of service, hard work, and personal sacrifice” in a statement posted on social media.

Read it at Philadelphia Inquirer

Shop with Scouted

Get Access to Your Favorite Albums—and Audiobooks—With Three Free Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
PRESS PLAY
Aazim Jafarey
Updated 11.20.24 9:21PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 2:01PM EST 
Woman wearing earphones and looking at her phone.
Joyce Busola / Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As any true audiophile already knows, Amazon Music Unlimited has long been a reliable destination for an elevated listening experience. With millions of high-quality songs and an unparalleled collection of top ad-free podcasts, the platform’s catalog is curated to capture both your attention and your imagination. Now, Amazon is raising the bar with an exciting update: Audible is officially joining Amazon Music Unlimited, cementing the brand’s status as an all-in-one audio hub.

Audible’s industry-leading catalog of audiobooks features an expansive selection of can’t-miss bestsellers, hot-off-the-press exclusives, and timeless classics to immerse yourself in. As an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you’ll be free to select one book each month (of any length) and listen to it directly in the Amazon Music app. Whether you’re a fiction buff ready to dive into a thrilling new adventure or a non-fiction enthusiast looking to expand your horizons, Audible’s expansive collection is sure to have the right title that matches your tastes. Plus, when you’re ready to take a break from the book, you can seamlessly swap back to your favorite tunes and podcast episodes—all without having to leave the app. It’s all the audio that you’ll ever need, all in one place!

Best of all, this game-changing update is arriving just in time for the holiday season: start a new subscription, and enjoy your first three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, completely for free. Audio art, conversation, and storytelling—all in one place. What’s not to love? Sign up today and get lost in the sound.

Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription
Free 3-Month Trial for New Subscribers
Subscribe At Amazon

5
Toys ‘R’ Us Launches Reality Competition Show
SHOWS ‘R’ US
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.24 6:40PM EST 
Published 11.21.24 6:39PM EST 
A general view of the new Toys R Us flagship store at the Mall of America on January 04, 2024 in Bloomington, Minnesota
The show, Toys “R” Us Family Faceoff, will have families compete inside a “larger-than-life” toy store featuring new and nostalgic toys. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A Toys “R” Us reality competition show is in the works at Fox, Deadline reported Thursday. The show, Toys “R” Us Family Faceoff, will have families compete inside a “larger-than-life” toy store featuring new and nostalgic toys, and the concept comes on the heels of more toy brands entering the entertainment space. Mattel is planning a slate of toy-related films, which began with 2023’s blockbuster Barbie, and Hasbro has also jumped into the movie game with its 2023 blockbuster, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Toys “R” Us declared bankruptcy in 2017 and 2018, but has reopened a handful of flagship stores since 2021. The head of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Allison Wallach, said the reality show “represents an evolution of the family-friendly competition genre, appealing to fans who love the iconic toys and games we all grew up with … and some new ones, as well.” Toys “R” Us Studios owner Kim Miller Olko added, “play is essential for everyone, no matter their age. It brings joy, fosters connection, and is simply fun. This show will capture that magic, offering a nostalgic nod while being fresh, dynamic, and full of surprises.”

Read it at Deadline

6

Trump Team Weighs Creating First-Ever ‘Crypto Czar’

CRAZY 4 CRYPTO
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.21.24 6:17PM EST 
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., July 27, 2024.
Trump himself has several crypto businesses, having recently released his fourth collection of non fungible tokens. Kevin Wurm/Reuters

Donald Trump is considering creating a new White House position dedicated to overseeing cryptocurrency policy. According to Bloomberg, the president elect’s team is already vetting potential candidates. The post would be the White House’s first crypto-specific job. Trump himself has several crypto businesses, having recently released his fourth collection of non-fungible tokens and helped launch the crypto venture World Liberty Financial. Throughout his campaign, the president-elect promised to cut back crypto regulations, establish a presidential crypto advisory council and fire current Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who has hammered the digital asset industry. In recent days, however, several crypto allies have visited Mar-a-Lago to discuss the White House crypto position. Ex-Coinbase and Binance executive Brian Brooks, also a potential candidate for SEC chair, met with Trump on Tuesday, sources familiar with the meeting told Bloomberg. Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong reportedly also spoke with the president-elect this week.

Read it at Bloomberg

7
Bezos Shuts Down Musk After He Snickers About Mar-a-Lago Rumors
RICH V. RICH
Sean Craig
Updated 11.21.24 3:48PM EST 
Published 11.21.24 11:58AM EST 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington, DC, on March 09, 2020; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2019.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington, DC, on March 09, 2020; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan Smailowski/AFP

X, “the everything app”, has it all, according to billionaire owner Elon Musk’s preferred tagline. On offer today is a catty exchange between Musk, the world’s richest man, and the world’s second richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk, a rabid supporter of President-elect Donald Trump who denies he goes around offering acquaintances his semen, tweeted on his social network that he’d heard “Bezos was telling everyone [Trump] would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock 🤭.” Musk is the CEO of both companies, while Bezos owns rival space firm Blue Origin. Bezos shot down the claim: “Nope. 100% not true.” The buff-bodied online retail magnate certainly didn’t exhibit any preference for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, during this year’s presidential campaign. In fact, he kiboshed an editorial page endorsement of Harris at the Washington Post, which he’s owned since 2013, provoking ire from hundreds of thousands of subscribers who canceled their subscriptions en masse.

8
Florence Pugh Reveals Why She Froze Her Eggs at 27
SHOCK DIAGNOSIS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.24 5:24PM EST 
Florence Pugh attends the premiere of "We Live in Time" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Florence Pugh opened up about the shock diagnosis that led her to freeze her eggs at 27. The actress revealed on the SHE MD podcast Tuesday that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, which affect fertility. “I had a bit of a worry last summer and I just wanted to go and get things checked out and then we ended up finding out information that I probably wouldn’t have known until I started having kids in another five years,” Pugh said. Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, the host of the podcast, diagnosed Pugh, who said she made the appointment after “a few weird dreams.” “It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines,” she said. “My mom had babies into her forties, my gran… she had so many kids as well. I just never assumed that I was going to be in any way different and that there was going to be an issue with it, or that I had to think about it before I needed to think about it.”

Read it at CNN

Partner update

Unleash Your Creativity With Adobe’s Creative Cloud—50% Off for Black Friday
A SUITE DEAL
AD BY Adobe
Updated 11.20.24 2:53PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 12:00AM EST 
Man using Adobe Photoshop on a desktop in a well-lit office. He has a camera and lamp beside him.
Gorodenkoff, Adobe Stock

Are you an amateur photographer, a curious learner, or a budding entrepreneur? Adobe Creative Cloud can take your photos, skills, or business to the next level. This premium suite encompasses over 20 Adobe apps. Normally, a one-year subscription is $59.99 a month. For Black Friday, Adobe is lowering the cost of a year’s subscription to just $29.99 a month.

Adobe Express and Lightroom are great for quickly editing photos–color adjustments, precise cropping, and removing unwanted background elements with generative AI. Use Photoshop and Illustrator to create gorgeous images and rich graphics for use online or in print. In addition to the apps, members also get access to over one million stock images, tens of thousands of fonts, and in-app tutorials to take their skills from novice to expert. Hurry, because this deal will expire on Friday (11/29). Jump in and let your imagination run wild today!

Abode Creative Cloud (One-Year Subscription)
Billed monthly
Subscribe At Adobe$29

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

9
Dead ‘Doomsday Fish’ on U.S. Beaches Puzzles Researchers
FISHY
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.24 4:39PM EST 
Published 11.21.24 4:04PM EST 
Oarfish.
Oarfish keep washing ashore on California’s beaches, and it could mean trouble according to Japanese folklore. Scripps Institution of Oceanography

A species of deep sea fish rarely seen at the ocean’s surface has been spotted numerous times on California beaches, and according to Japanese folklore it could be a bad omen. Three oarfish, which can grow over 30 feet long and are also known as “Doomsday Fish,” have been found dead on Southern California beaches over the past few months. Before that, researchers had only documented 19 beached oarfish in the state since 1901, reported The Sun. The most recent oarfish find was collected from Encinitas beach on Nov. 6, while the others were found on Huntington Beach in September and La Jolla in August. While researchers don’t know what’s behind the uptick, Ben Frable, a manager at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told The Sun that it all could be due to a greater number of oarfish in the waters near California. Or it could be a shift in weather patterns. In Japanese folklore, oarfish are called the “messenger from the sea god’s palace” and their appearance is thought to be a precursor to earthquakes. Before Japan’s catastrophic 2011 quake, and following tsunami, dozens of oarfish were spotted on beaches. However, some scientific studies have cast doubt on the folklore.

Read it at The Sun

10
Kamala Flees to Hawaii After Election Loss
SKIPPING TOWN
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.24 11:35AM EST 
Kamala Harris refused to indulge in gender politics.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kamala Harris retreated to Hawaii with husband Doug Emhoff for a week-long vacation on Tuesday, further shielding herself from the public eye after her loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election. The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a temporary flight restriction over Kona and Waimea on Hawaii’s big island from Tuesday to noon the next Monday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Harris’ vacation comes as Democrats try to push through more of Joe Biden’s judicial nominees before they lose control of the Senate in January. As the president of the Senate, Harris is often the tie-breaking vote for the Democrats’ slim majority. A Harris aide told NBC News that Harris delayed her trip in case she was needed to vote on any nominees, but the team is now anticipating she’ll be needed in December. “She will definitely be available for any tie votes,” another senior aide said.

Read it at Star-Advertiser

