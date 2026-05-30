Trump Teases White House Golden Dome in Afternoon Melt Down

President Donald Trump teased a personal “golden dome” for the White House in a Saturday afternoon Truth Social meltdown that quickly descended into absurdity.

The near-octogenarian posted a total of 26 times between noon and 2 p.m. on Truth Social—a spree that included unhinged rants, vanity snaps of himself, an AI-generated image of him dunking on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and his desire for a personal security dome.

Among the president’s bizarre posts on Saturday afternoon was an AI-generated image of him literally dunking on Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Truth Social

The president followed up his “golden dome” fantasy with a very real photo of construction on the White House lawn in preparation for a UFC bout that is scheduled to take place there on June 14th, which is Trump’s 80th birthday.

Trump first teased the idea of a “Golden Dome” missile defense system, which is estimated to cost American taxpayers $1.2 trillion if it comes to fruition, in January 2025. However, that plan would protect the entire country from missile attacks.

The president began a posting spree in the early afternoon. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

Trump’s post on Saturday suggested he would be happy to only shield himself and his top allies who work in the building. The White House did not respond to an email seeking additional comment on the post.

A golden dome would be only the latest instance of Trump altering the White House in whatever image he sees fit.

Construction continues for the upcoming UFC match alongside the ballroom addition on the South Lawn of the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A photo captured by Kevin Dietsch on Tuesday shows multiple renovation and construction projects underway at the White House, including a temporary UFC-style octagon being built for his birthday bash and a White House ballroom being erected on the site of the demolished East Wing.

The president told reporters last week that his planned gaudy ballroom will be “potentially the most beautiful building in all of Washington” and will include security features such as drone defenses, military-grade shielding, and six subterranean levels, though it will still fall short of anything resembling a golden dome.

The dramatic changes to the White House, including his paving over the Rose Garden and blingification of the Oval Office, have been slammed by Democrats, who have also been largely powerless in stopping Trump from continuing to desecrate historic spaces.