Trump Tells California GOP to Keep Installing Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes Despite Legal Threats
FINE BY ME
If you were to—ill-advisedly—take President Donald Trump’s tweets at face value, you would believe there’s nothing that upsets him more than the prospect of election fraud. He expresses concern almost every day about the validity of mail-in ballots. But now he’s urged Republicans in California to keep going with an election tactic that state officials have warned may be illegal. Top California officials have sent the state party a cease-and-desist notice, ordering them to remove unofficial ballot drop boxes—which are marked misleadingly labeled as official—that the GOP set up around the state. Trump’s verdict? This kind of potential election fraud is totally OK by him. Quoting a news story about the legal threat, Trump wrote: “You mean only Democrats are allowed to do this? But haven’t the Dems been doing this for years? See you in court. Fight hard Republicans!”