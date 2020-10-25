Trump Tells Donors Republicans May Lose the Senate Because He Doesn’t Like Their Candidates: WaPo

Read it at The Washington Post
President Donald Trump told Republican donors this week that it would be “very tough” for the party to maintain its hold on the Senate because he doesn’t like a number of the conservative candidates, The Washington Post reports. Speaking at a Nashville fundraiser, he said, “I think the Senate is tough actually. The Senate is very tough. There are a couple senators I can’t really get involved in. I just can’t do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can’t help some of them. I don’t want to help some of them.” Which senators he’s referring to is unclear. Trump said he believed instead that Republicans would “take back the House,” a possibility many strategists in his party believe unlikely.