    Trump Tells Donors Republicans May Lose the Senate Because He Doesn’t Like Their Candidates: WaPo

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Doug Mills/Getty

    President Donald Trump told Republican donors this week that it would be “very tough” for the party to maintain its hold on the Senate because he doesn’t like a number of the conservative candidates, The Washington Post reports. Speaking at a Nashville fundraiser, he said, “I think the Senate is tough actually. The Senate is very tough. There are a couple senators I can’t really get involved in. I just can’t do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can’t help some of them. I don’t want to help some of them.” Which senators he’s referring to is unclear. Trump said he believed instead that Republicans would “take back the House,” a possibility many strategists in his party believe unlikely.

