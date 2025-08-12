Trump Tells Goldman Sachs CEO He Should Stick to DJ’ing

President Donald Trump thinks that the leader of one of America’s biggest banks should focus on his DJ career—rather than delivering dire forecasts of how Trump’s tariffs will hurt American consumers.

The president took to Truth Social on Monday to attack David Solomon, the CEO of Goldman Sachs who has sometimes also gone by the moniker “DJ D-Sol.”

“David Solomon and Goldman Sachs refuse to give credit where credit is due,” Trump wrote in a Tuesday morning post flexing his tariffs.

“They made a bad prediction a long time ago on both the Market repercussion and the Tariffs themselves, and they were wrong, just like they are wrong about so much else,” he continued.

Projections from Goldman Sachs make it more difficult to envision President Trump's tariffs achieving their goal of “Making America Wealthier Again.” Trump lashed out at Goldman's CEO on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I think that David should go out and get himself a new Economist or, maybe, he ought to just focus on being a DJ, and not bother running a major Financial Institution.”

The screed comes days after the investment bank released a report predicting that consumers would soon feel the burn of his trade policies.

The report, spearheaded by Goldman’s longtime chief economist Jan Hatzius, predicted that consumers would ultimately absorb 67 percent of the cost of recent tariffs (up from the current estimated burden of 22 percent).

Goldman’s predictions follow up on a similar report that the bank released in July, which predicted pain for consumers’ wallets and a drop in earnings for American businesses.

Hatzius is widely respected on Wall Street, in part for his correct prediction in 2008 that mortgage defaults could trigger a recession.

Solomon has led Goldman since 2018, navigating the bank through scandals and reducing the number of hours junior bankers are allowed to work.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who took over the reins of the megabank from Lloyd Blankfield in 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

He has embodied the work-life balance that he’s tried to cultivate by performing electronic dance music in his spare time, gracing stages at nightclubs and major music festivals.

The New York Times wrote in 2017 that Solomon presents a “youthful, unguarded side that is rare in the wealthy, button-down world of high finance.”

It’s that unguarded side that drew Trump’s mockery on Tuesday, at a time when the president has lashed out at officials inside and outside of government who have delivered numbers he didn’t like.

Ironically, the president has had several former Goldman execs serve under him across his two administrations, including Gary Cohn, Anthony Scaramucci, and Steve Mnuchin.

The pipeline of talent from Wall Street to Pennsylvania Avenue has slowed in Trump 2.0, but the bank’s fingerprints can still be traced to the halls of government around the world: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, for instance, spent 13 years at the bank before moving to the public sector.

Solomon donated $2,000 to Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign in 2000, and has donated to various Democratic candidates in the years since.

Goldman contributed $1 million to Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee, joining several other prominent banks, including J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, and Citibank.