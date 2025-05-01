Trump Thinks Stephen A. Smith Has a Shot at the Presidency

Donald Trump has put his name down on the list of people who want Stephen A. Smith to run for president.

Trump phoned in to a special edition of NewsNation’s Cuomo Town Hall Wednesday night that featured a variety of broadcast personalities, including Smith, who earlier this year floated the idea of a presidential run.

As the hosts asked Trump if he had any advice for the sports commentator, Smith shook his head and buried his face in his palm.

“I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I will tell you I’d love to see him run,” Trump said of Smith, whom he described as a “good” and “smart” guy.

“He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important,” Trump said. “People watch him. You know, a lot of these Democrats I watch [and] I say they have no chance.”

In March, Smith expressed confidence that he could beat out other big names being floated as possible Democratic presidential candidates, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I make of it that citizens, particularly on the left, are desperate,” he said at the time after polling showed that voters were interested in him running. “And I mean it when I say it: I think I can beat them all.”

A month later, the ESPN First Take host said it was time to “stop messing around” as he announced that he was no longer ruling out the idea of running for president.

“Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess,” he said on X. “So I’m officially leaving all doors open.”

Time to stop messing around. Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney. Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess.



So I’m officially leaving all doors open https://t.co/n6BmAOKjiv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 7, 2025

In an interview earlier this month with ABC News’ This Week, Smith said he changed his mind after elected officials, pundits, billionaires, and even his own pastor all encouraged him to explore a presidential campaign.

Smith also told ABC that he was so far unsatisfied with what he had been seeing from Trump.

“This whole tariff war situation is utterly ridiculous,” he said. “There doesn’t appear to be a plan. Let’s be very clear about that. It seems to be a bit very haphazard, and you know it’s just thrown against the wall to see what will stick. But in the end, you know, what you have to applaud them for is for trying something.”