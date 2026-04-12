Trump, 79, Thirsts Over Male Athlete, 34, as War Spirals

Not even the war in Iran can get in the way of President Donald Trump’s fascination with handsome men.

A video shared on X early on Sunday captured a conversation between the 79-year-old president and Brazilian MMA fighter Paulo Costa, 34, after “The Eraser” defeated Azamat Murzakanov by technical knockout at UFC 327 in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.

Donald Trump told Paulo Costa he’s too good looking to be a fighter 💀



“You’re a beautiful guy. You could be a model, you look so good.” pic.twitter.com/Xe7FRH0Sfa — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 12, 2026

“You’re a beautiful guy. Great fight,” Trump told Costa while holding the athlete’s hand and tapping his leg. “You could be a model, you look so good.”

“You’re too good-looking to be a fighter,” he added. “You are some fighter. Thank you, man.”

The 79-year-old president told the Brazilian fighter he was a "beautiful guy." Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

While Vice President JD Vance was across the world trying and failing to negotiate peace for the war that Trump started in Iran, the elderly president sat ringside to watch strong men rough each other up.

Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also attended the event in Miami and did not join Vance for the diplomatic talks.

Vance said on Sunday that after 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, the U.S. and Iran failed to come to an agreement when Tehran refused to give up its ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon.

“We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” the vice president said after the talks, the Associated Press reported.

Vance, who was joined at the diplomatic meeting by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and real-estate developer-turned Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, said that Iran had not accepted the United States’s terms, but did not clarify what terms, exactly, the country did not agree to.

Vance said Iran chose not to accept the United States’ terms. Pool/via REUTERS

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said after the talks fell through that it was time for the U.S. “to decide whether it can gain our trust or not,” according to the AP.

Trump did not appear concerned about the talks, telling reporters on Saturday, “I don’t care.”

“Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me,” he said.

It’s unclear what will happen once the already shaky ceasefire agreement ends on April 22.

The president threatened Iran again after negotiations failed. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

On Sunday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. military would begin blockading ships “trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that the Navy would also “seek and interdict” any ships that have paid a toll to Iran for passage across the crucial trade corridor.