Trump Threatened ‘Time’ Reporter With Prison Over Photo of Kim Jong Un Letter

Donald Trump freaked out and threatened a Time reporter with prison after the magazine's photographer apparently tried to take a snap of a letter sent to him by Kim Jong Un. Trump reportedly asked to go off-the-record while he showed off the letter to reporters, but then became enraged after the photographer appeared to try to capture it. “Excuse me—Under Section II—Well, you can go to prison instead, because, if you use, if you use the photograph you took of the letter that I gave you ... confidentially, I didn’t give it to you to take photographs of it, so don’t play that game with me,” the president is quoted as saying in the transcript. Trump then went on a rant about the magazine's coverage of him “with all I've done and the success I've had,” and added: “Some day within the next 20 years ... maybe you’ll pick me as Man of the Year. O.K., big deal.”