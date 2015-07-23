Trump Threatens a Third-Party Run

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump told The Hill that he will run as a third-party candidate if the Republican establishment is unfair to him in the party primary. “The [Republican National Committee] has not been supportive. They were always supportive when I was a contributor. I was their fair-haired boy,” he said. “The RNC has been, I think, very foolish.” The business mogul claimed that he has a lot of support for a third-party run if he doesn’t get the Republican nomination. “I’ll have to see how I’m being treated by the Republicans,” Trump said. “Absolutely, if they’re not fair, that would be a factor.”