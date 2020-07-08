Trump Threatens States: Send Kids Back to School During Raging Pandemic or Lose Funding
President Donald Trump has attempted to strong-arm state leaders into reopening schools during the raging coronavirus pandemic by threatening to revoke their funding. In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump wrote: “In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!” Trump followed up on his statement Wednesday morning, stating that he disagrees with the CDC guidelines for reopening schools. “I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!” the president tweeted.
Trump officials have been trying to make the case for school reopenings this week—despite growing health concerns by doctors, scientists, and state officials and U.S. new case numbers hitting records. On Tuesday, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos told local officials that the decision to open schools was just a matter of calculated risk, similar to those taken by an astronaut heading into space.