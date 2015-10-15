Trump Threatens to Ditch Next Debate

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump suggested he will not appear at the next Republican debate unless there is a guarantee of a time limit and an allowance for closing and opening statements, The New York Times reports. Other candidates are similarly unhappy with the structure of the CNBC-hosted event, including Ben Carson and Rand Paul. Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said it is imperative that the debate be two hours instead of the previous marathon, which lasted three hours.