Trump Threatens to End Press Briefings for Good

In a Friday morning tweetstorm, President Trump criticized the press, corrected coverage of his alleged involvement in Russian meddling during the 2016 election, and finally threatened to end the practice of White House press briefings for good. “As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!” he wrote. “Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???” White House Correspondents Association President Jeff Mason issued a statement pushing back on the suggestion, saying scrapping the briefings would “reduce accountability, transparency, and the opportunity for Americans to see that, in the U.S. system, no political figure is above being questioned.” The tweets started just before 8 a.m., when the president appeared upset over coverage of his potential involvement in Russian interference during the presidential election. “Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election,” he said. Then, “The Fake Media is working overtime today!”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED