Trump Threatens to Wreck Defense Bill Unless It Stops People Being Mean to Him on Twitter
TATTLE TALE
President Donald Trump has threatened to veto a defense budget bill—unless it ends protections for social-media companies who let people post mean things about him on their platforms. On Twitter late Tuesday night, Trump railed against Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which prevents social platforms from being sued by anyone who’s upset about something that someone has posted. Last week, Trump called for the law to be “immediately terminated” hours after #DiaperDon started trending on Twitter. In his latest tweet, Trump called Section 230 “a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity,” adding that, if it’s not ended as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, he will be “forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill.”