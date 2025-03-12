Politics

Trump Threatens ‘Very Bad’ Things for Putin If He Doesn’t End War

TABLES TURNED

The president, who helped Russia by cutting off intelligence to Ukraine after a rift with its leader, now has a warning for Vladimir Putin.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsMusk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
PoliticsJD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins