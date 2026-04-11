Trump Throws Vance Under the Bus With Bonkers Iran Taunt

President Donald Trump has undermined his vice president while he is in the middle of peace talks with a Truth Social rant invoking Allah to brag about killing Iranian leaders.

“The Fake News Media has lost total credibility, not that they had any to begin with,” Trump, 79, wrote in a Saturday morning rant. “Because of their massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!), they love saying that Iran is ‘winning’ when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!”

Trump went on to claim that Iran’s “Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime ‘Leaders’ are no longer with us, praise be to Allah!”

The president kicked off peace talks with a Truth Social tirade on Saturday morning. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The president’s post came just as talks between Iranian and U.S. officials began in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday. Trump’s post made no mention of the negotiations that Vice President JD Vance is spearheading along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Vance’s demands have been different than what Kushner and Witkoff have been pushing ahead of the negotiations.

The vice president has been adamant that Iran must have no uranium enrichment capacity, the material used to make nuclear weapons, while Kushner and Witkoff have floated a softer deal in which the U.S. would actually supply Iran with uranium for civilian use.

Kushner and Witkoff had been leading negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, but those efforts were clearly of no success as Trump launched his unauthorized war with the country on Feb. 28.

Vance has sought to position himself as the sole voice of reason in negotiations to end the war. Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

Iran has since said it would prefer not to deal with the president’s son-in-law, or Witkoff, as regime officials said they viewed negotiations with Kushner and Witkoff as a front by the Trump administration to trick Iran into thinking they were negotiating in good faith, when the U.S. really just wanted to launch an attack.

Iran has said it would prefer to negotiate only with Vance, who has long expressed opposition to U.S. military interventions in the Middle East.

The president’s post also claimed that the U.S. was working to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as a favor” to the country’s allies and adversaries—not because average U.S. gas prices spiked more in March than any other month since 1967.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves,” Trump wrote.

It’s unclear what exactly clearing out the Strait entails.

Iran effectively closed the all-important waterway to shipping as a result of Trump’s war. It has emerged as a key lever for Tehran amid skyrocketing global gas and oil prices.

The president added that “Very interestingly, however, empty Oil carrying ships from many Nations are all heading to the United States of America to LOAD UP with Oil.”

Trump has been begging for U.S. allies to help him open the Strait, but they have largely been reluctant to do so. As a result, his administration is reportedly weighing punishments for NATO allies that do not give their full support to the president’s war in Iran.

The Strait has been such a headache for Trump that he threatened to kill off the entire Iranian population if it did not open back up, a threat which he later walked back as the U.S. and Iran came to a ceasefire agreement of sorts.

The president launched into a full-blown genocide level threat against Iran in his Truth Social Post. Truth Social/ Donald Trump

In another post on Truth Social Saturday morning, Trump made a pitch for “sweet” American crude oil.

“Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and ‘sweetest’ oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World,” he said.