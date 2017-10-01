Trump: Tillerson ‘Wasting His Time’ Negotiating with North Korea

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that he is “wasting his time” by engaging in direct talks with North Korea. “I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!” he added. Trump’s tweets come just a day after Tillerson acknowledged for the first time that Washington is in direct contact with with rogue nation over its missile tests.