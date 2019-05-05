Trump to Announce New Sanctions on Iran This Week: Axios

The Trump administration will announce sanctions on a new sector of Iran’s economy within the coming week, Axios reports Sunday, ramping up the pressure on the already struggling nation. It’s not yet clear which sector the sanctions will target, although two sources said that it will not be the energy sector—and while the Wall Street Journal reported last week that sanctions are coming for Iran’s petrochemical industry, this week’s sanctions will reportedly be different. Axios reports that the administration will announce the sanctions Wednesday, on the anniversary of America’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Since the U.S. has pulled out of the deal and slapped crippling sanctions on Iran, Axios notes, the nation’s economy has struggled. Trump officials reportedly said that the new sanctions are intended, among other purposes, to put Iran in an even worse negotiating position in the months to come.