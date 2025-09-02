Trump to Award Rudy Giuliani the Same Medal Bestowed on MLK Jr.

Things are looking up for Rudy Giuliani, who is currently on the mend after being “seriously injured” in a car crash over the weekend.

President Donald Trump announced his intention to award the disgraced former New York City Mayor—and POTUS’ longtime pal and political ally—America’s highest civilian honor.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday evening.

“Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The announcement came shortly after Giuliani, 81, was reportedly released from a New Hampshire hospital, where he has been recovering since Saturday night.

Rudy Giuliani speaks during a Trump rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on September 18, 2024. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The one-time mayor fractured a vertebra, suffered injuries to his left arm and lower leg, and sustained multiple cuts and bruises when the parked Ford Bronco he was traveling in was rear-ended at high speed. On Monday, it was revealed that a teen girl was driving the Honda HR-V that struck Giuliani’s vehicle.

Giuliani was hospitalized on Saturday night following the incident which, according to his head of security Michael Ragusa, occurred after Giuliani’s vehicle had pulled over after being “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident.”

Giuliani served as Mayor of New York City from January 1, 1994 through December 31, 2001. In the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he became known as “America’s Mayor” and was named TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year” that same year.

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media at a press conference held in the back parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping on November 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chris McGrath/Getty

“There is no American more deserving of this honor,” Giuliani’s spokesperson Ted Goodman, who was the driver of the Ford Bronco, said in a social media post. “Mayor Rudy Giuliani took down the Mafia, saved New York City, comforted the nation following 9/11, and served in countless other ways to improve the lives of others.”

“Thank you, President Trump, for honoring his life and legacy.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution” to security, world peace, cultural achievements of other significant endeavors.

Established in 1945 by President Harry S. Truman to recognize civilian service during World War II, iconic civil rights champion Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was awarded one for his equality campaigning.

President Jimmy Carter presents the Medal of Freedom here to Coretta Scott King, accepting posthumously for her slain husband, Martin Luther King Jr, for his civil rights work. At right is King's father Martin Luther King, Sr. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

King received his medal posthumously in 1977 for being “the conscience of his generation,” the official citation states. “From the pain and exhaustion of his fight to fulfill the promises of our founding fathers for our humblest citizens, he wrung his eloquent statement of his dream for America. He made our nation stronger because he made it better. His dream sustains us yet.”

Giuliani, on the other hand, led legal efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election, leading to him being disbarred in both New York and Washington D.C for making false claims about the outcome. He was also found guilty of defaming two former election workers in Georgia and ordered to pay them $148 million.

Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom include Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, Maya Angelou, Stephen Hawking, and Harvey Milk.