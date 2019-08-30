Trump to Companies Hurting From Trade War: It’s Your Fault

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump on Friday accused companies of having only themselves to blame for any losses suffered from his escalating trade war with China.
In a tweet, the president claimed that “badly run and weak companies are smartly blaming these small Tariffs instead of themselves for bad management...and who can really blame them for doing that? Excuses!”
The president’s comments come days before the U.S. is scheduled to impose new tariffs on China starting on Sept. 1. Some U.S. corporations have been vocal in complaining about the tariffs, with members of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers group penning a letter asking Trump to scrap the hikes.