Trump to Focus Counter-Extremism Program Solely on Islam

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at Reuters
The White House has decided to revamp the U.S. counter-extremism program to focus solely on Islamist extremism, according to Reuters. The news agency interviewed five sources who had reportedly been briefed on the subject. The program will no longer target any other groups, including white supremacists who have carried out shootings and bombings in the United States. Instead, the program, now called “Countering Violent Extremism,” will be changed to “Countering Islamic Extremism” or “Countering Radical Islamic Extremism.” The change is consistent with President Trump’s rhetoric during the 2016 campaign and in his first two weeks as commander in chief.