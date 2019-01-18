Trump to Hold Second Summit With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump is set to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the end of February, the White House announced Friday. The location of the meeting will be announced at a later date. The announcement came after Trump met with a North Korean envoy on Friday. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump met with the envoy for 90 minutes to discuss denuclearization and a second summit. Trump had his first, historic meeting with Kim Jong Un last June in Singapore and reached a vague denuclearization agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since.