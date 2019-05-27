Trump to Limit Federal Climate Science Projections to 2040, Opts Out of Worst-Case Scenario: NYT

President Trump is planning to limit climate science projections in federal studies to the year 2040—effectively opting-out of climate change’s worst-case scenarios, The New York Times reports. Scientists warn that eliminating the projected effects of increased carbon dioxide pollution after 2040 would present the public with an incomplete and falsely optimistic picture. “Nobody in the world does climate science like that,” said Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton. “It would be like designing cars without seat belts or airbags.” The change appears to be in an effort to influence the conclusions of the next National Climate Assessment.

The Trump administration also hopes to question the Climate Assessment’s conclusions. To do so, a new climate review panel has reportedly been proposed. The panel would be headed by William Happer, a physicist known for defending the virtues of carbon dioxide. Happer once said that “the demonization of carbon dioxide is just like the demonization of the poor Jews under Hitler.” Trump’s climate denial efforts look to undermine the conclusions of his own government agencies—a tactic that mirrors the White House’s aggressive stance toward the Justice Department. “There is this arrogance and disrespect for scientific advancement,” said Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. “This very demoralizing lack of respect for your own experts and agencies.”