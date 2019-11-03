CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
BAD DAY FOR THE PLANET
Trump to Make it Easier for Coal-Burning Plants to Pollute
Read it at Washington Post
The Environmental Protection Agency will relax Obama-era rules that govern the storage of coal waste effective Monday. The Washington Post reports that the rules adopted in 2015 encompass the treatment of a fine powder and sludge called “coal ash” that is produced at coal-burning plants. The new rules under the Trump administration will make it easier to dispose of these materials in addition to contaminated water. The waste often has trace elements of mercury, arsenic and other heavy metals. The new rules mean that coal ash stored in open waste ponds can now be kept an additional eight years, and coal-burning companies could use a filtration on contaminated wastewater on a voluntary basis.