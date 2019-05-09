Trump to Nominate Patrick Shanahan as Secretary of Defense

President Trump has chosen Patrick Shanahan to lead the Pentagon, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday. “Based upon his outstanding service to the Country and his demonstrated ability to lead, President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to be the Secretary of Defense,” Sanders said in a statement. “Acting Secretary Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job.” Shanahan told reporters he called his mom upon finding out he was nominated. “She was super happy... I’m very excited.” Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis resigned late last year, submitting a letter that stated Trump had the right to have a defense secretary whose “views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects.”