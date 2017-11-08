Trump to North Korea: ‘Do Not Try Us’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned North Korea not to “underestimate” the U.S. in a stern speech before South Korean lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul. “Do not underestimate us. Do not try us,” he said, vowing that the U.S. would respond to any nuclear threats from North Korea. In comments full of praise for South Korea’s military and condemnation for Pyongyang’s “military cult” leadership, Trump described life in North Korea as a “dark fantasy” and directly addressed leader Kim Jong Un. “The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in grave danger,” he said. He called on other countries throughout the world to isolate Pyongyang and deny the country “any form of support, supply, or acceptance.” “We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated,” he said. “The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation.”
