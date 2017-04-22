Trump Visits Wounded Soldiers

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump on Saturday visited service members at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and awarded a Purple Heart to an Army sergeant wounded in Afghanistan. “When I heard about this and I wanted to do it myself,” Trump said while he presented the military honor. The award went to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, who was injured in mid-March in Afghanistan. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, was also due to meet with about a dozen other service members getting care in the hospital. Ahead of the visit, his first to the military hospital as president, Trump said he was looking forward to meeting with “our bravest and greatest Americans.”