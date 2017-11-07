Trump Told CIA Director Pompeo to Meet With DNC Hack Conspiracy Theorist

CIA Director Mike Pompeo met last month with William Binney, a former National Security Agency employee who falsely claims that Russia did not hack the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election campaign. Instead he says the theft was an inside job. Binney told The Intercept that President Trump told Pompeo to meet with him to discuss his assessment that Russia was not involved with the DNC data theft. The meeting has reportedly alarmed several members of the intelligence community who see it as an effort to discredit its own assessment that Russia was behind the hack.