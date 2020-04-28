Trump Told Guvs to ‘Seriously Consider’ Reopening Schools: CNN
President Trump told governors on Monday to “seriously consider” reopening schools, noting that children have “done very well” amid the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reported Tuesday. “Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have school openings. It’s not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through,” Trump reportedly told governors on a teleconference call. “So a lot of people are thinking about the school openings. And I think it’s something, Mike (Pence), they can seriously consider and maybe get going on it.” Trump’s remarks, which reflect his greater effort to reopen the economy, conflict with the 43 states and Washington, D.C., that have either advised or ordered to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.