Trump Took Revenge on MAGA Ally Over Epstein Vote

President Donald Trump was so furious with MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert over her vote to release the Epstein files that he vetoed a bill that would’ve brought water to her state, a House Republican revealed.

Rep. Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who spearheaded the release of the Epstein files, said Trump was seeking revenge on Boebert after she emerged as a decisive vote to force a full House vote on the files.

While speaking on The Tucker Carlson Show, Massie recalled the Trump White House summoning Boebert to the Situation Room in an attempt to discourage her from voting to release the files.

Massie revealed why he really thought Trump vetoed Colorado water legislation. The Tucker Carlson Show

“Lauren Boebert, they took her over to the Situation Room,” Massie said. “Like, this is where if they are trying to kill or capture Osama bin Laden, this is where they are at the White House.”

“They took her into the Situation Room and tried to whip her into taking her name off of the discharge petition,” he continued.

“Over Epstein?” host Tucker Carlson asked.

“Over Epstein, yep, and then the president vetoed a bill that would’ve brought water to a large portion of Colorado. Over Epstein. And this isn’t even, at this point it’s not just about Lauren Boebert,” Massie responded.

“Why are people in Colorado deprived of water because their representative wants to expose a sex trafficking ring?” he questioned.

The MAGA firebrand was summoned to the White House as Trump tried to get her to change her mind. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president’s veto of the legislation came about one month after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was nearly unanimously passed by Congress.

In his explanation for the veto, Trump said in a statement his administration was “committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies,” and that the water project was too costly and inefficient for him to sign off on.

The White House and Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Epstein once called Donald Trump his "closest friend for ten years." Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein have been the scandal that the Trump administration just can’t get away from.

Last year, Trump spent months pushing back on the momentum files released, calling them a “Democrat hoax” and insisting that his MAGA base stop focusing on the late sex pest.