Trump Transition Vetting Documents of Nearly 100 Officials Leaked: Axios

Nearly 100 internal vetting documents of top Trump administration officials have been leaked to Axios on HBO, Axios reports.

The documents, used by the Trump team to assess potential officials during his transition, identify many “red flags” about officials who later were appointed to some of the most influential jobs in government. The resulting documents detail a trove of potential issues for senior aides, including Betsy DeVos, Gary Cohn, Don McGahn, Elaine Chao, John Kelly, James Mattis, John Bolton, and many others who have since faced criticism from lawmakers.

Presidents traditionally receive a deep dive from a political team on potential administration officials. After Donald Trump fired former New Jersey governor Chris Christie as the head of his transition team, the new team outsourced the vetting to the Republican National Committee.

RNC researchers identified that Rex Tillerson, who would go on to be Trump’s secretary of state, had deep ties to Russia, while “white supremacy” was a vulnerability for Kris Kobach, who was once in the running for homeland security secretary.