Trump Trashes Fox News Right After Sitdown Interview With Network
OUTFOXED
Former president Donald Trump attacked Fox News on Sunday just hours after the conservative network aired a much-hyped sitdown interview with the Republican nominee for president. “FoxNews spends so much time interviewing the other side that we must win, DESPITE them,” Trump posted to his Truth Social platform, hours after the staunchly supportive Fox aired his tête-à-tête with Sunday Morning Futures anchor Maria Bartiromo for the second time that day. Trump continued: “They want to be ”Fair and Balanced,” just like CNN & MSDNC! Conservatives want a real voice. The two ‘new readers,’ A.N. & E.S., on NOW, are TERRIBLE!” “A.N.” and “E.S.” were likely references to co-anchors Arthel Neville and Eric Shawn. During his sitdown with Bartiromo, was given free rein to launch baseless personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, claiming the latter “spends his day sleeping.” He was allowed to falsely claim he was leading in every swing state poll and at one point said he would appoint Elon Musk as “Secretary of cost-cutting,” a cabinet position that does not exist. Apparently for Trump, nothing but 100% MAGA content is sufficient fealty.