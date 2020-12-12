Trump Treats D.C. Protesters With a Fleeting Flyover

President Donald Trump teased on Saturday that he might make a surprise appearance at a “Stop the Steal” protest in Washington, D.C.

Instead, just after noon, he flew over the crowd aboard Marine One, looking down on supporters protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit aiming to overturn the results of the election.

The protests on Saturday drew thousands, many of them in red MAGA hats, but the crowd was smaller than a November rally in D.C. shortly after the election. At that rally, Trump gave fans a quick drive-by on his way to the golf course, waving from the car window.

Trump’s Saturday flyover was done en route to the afternoon Army-Navy football game at West Point.

He’d tweeted shortly before the flight: “Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA”

Angry Trump supporters flocked to Washington to protest the election results, a day after the Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit that appeared to be Trump’s last attempt to wrest the election away from President-elect Joe Biden.

Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn appeared at rallies across the city, insisting that, despite all evidence, the election wasn’t over.

“The truth will prevail!” Flynn told a crowd on the National Mall.