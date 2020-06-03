Trump Tried to Register to Vote in Florida With His White House Address
President Trump attempted to register to vote in Florida using his White House address—even though Sunshine State voters must legally reside in the state to cast ballots there, The Washington Post reports. The president submitted the September 2019 application while he was changing his permanent residence from his Manhattan apartment to his private club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. Applicants are warned that they could face fines or prison times if they lie on their forms. Trump re-submitted his voter registration application a month later, using his Florida address, and ultimately voted by mail in the state’s GOP primary. These revelations come as Trump has a waged a battle against mail-in voting, claiming—with no proof—that the practice has led to widespread voter fraud.