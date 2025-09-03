Trump Tries to Change the Subject as Epstein Victims Speak Out

President Donald Trump used his first public message on Wednesday to sound off against Hamas, in an apparent attempt to deflect attention away from the latest twist in the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

As victims of the late sex offender spoke to the media in Washington, D.C., the president fired up his Truth Social and posted a message about the terror organization.

“Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!” he ranted in his classic caps-heavy style on Wednesday morning.

Epstein survivor Anouska de Georgiou: "I am no longer weak. I am no longer powerless. And I am no longer alone. And with your vote, neither will the next generation be. President Trump, you have so much influence and power in this situation. Please use that influence and power to… pic.twitter.com/6JQezS8pzo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2025

Just a couple of miles to the southeast, victims of Epstein gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to give powerful testimonies about their experiences.

Several of the women appealed directly to Trump. “Please, President Trump, pass this bill and help us. Make us feel like our voices are finally being heard,” Jena-Lisa Jones, whose abuse at the hands of the disgraced financier started in 2003 when she was just 14.

Anouska de Georgiou, too, called on the president to help. “I am no longer weak. I am no longer powerless. And I am no longer alone. And with your vote, neither will the next generation be. President Trump, you have so much influence and power in this situation. Please use that influence and power to help us,” the actress, who said she was abused by Epstein for years, said.

“This is not a hoax, it’s not going away,” another survivor, Marina Lacerda, reminded Trump. She was speaking publicly for the first time about her experiences.

Trump, his then-girlfriend, Melania, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

It comes as lawmakers vie for more files to be released, after 33,000 pages and several videos were released to the public on Tuesday.

The GOP-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released the files after a closed-door meeting with multiple victims of Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. However, critics argue that most of the material was already public.

Kentucky Rep. Massie, and California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna have led a bipartisan push in the House for the GOP to be transparent about Epstein, calling on Republicans to side with Democrats on the issue.

Massie and Khanna sponsored a discharge petition on Tuesday to push for the release of all the Epstein files that the government has, with the pair collecting enough GOP signatures to force a vote on the bill.

“People want these files released,” Massie said on Tuesday.

De Georgiou speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speaking at the event at the Capitol on Wednesday, he added: “I hope my colleagues are listening to this press conference. I want them to think, what if this was your sister, what if this was your daughter?”

He added that the documentation released by the department is “heavily redacted”, and that “97% of this is already in the public domain.”

Perpetrators are being protected because they are “rich and powerful,” with the right connections, he added/

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said it is not a partisan issue. The staunch MAGA Rep. said she would “fight like hell” for the survivors.