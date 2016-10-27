Trump Tries to School Military Expert on Mosul

Donald Trump has challenged a military expert on his analysis of the battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State terror group. Trump, who has no military experience, has repeatedly slammed the U.S. military’s strategy to liberate the Iraqi city in recent weeks, drawing biting criticism from some experts. One of those who called Trump out for his assessment was Jeff McCausland, a retired Army colonel and former dean of the Army War College. “What this shows is Trump doesn’t know a damn thing about military strategy,” McCausland said last week. Trump, never one for constructive criticism, went on a rant in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, saying he can “teach” McCausland and other experts “a couple of things” about Mosul. “I’ve been hearing about Mosul now for three months,” Trump said. “‘We’re going to attack, we’re going to attack.’ Why do they have to say three months before the attack, ‘We’re going in?’” He went on to advise military strategists on how to get the job done. “Don’t talk about it,” he said. “[It’s the] element of surprise. So you can tell your military expert that I’ll sit down and I’ll teach him a couple of things.”
