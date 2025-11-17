Trump Trolled With Massive Epstein Billboard in His Own Backyard

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s claims about President Donald Trump are up in lights on a massive billboard in New York’s Times Square.

The sign was erected as the House is set to hold a highly anticipated vote on Tuesday to release the full Epstein files after months of pushback from the president and GOP congressional leaders.

The billboard, which debuted Monday morning, features an Epstein email released last week by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee that sent the White House into a tailspin.

A billboard in Times Square, paid for by the group Home of the Brave, highlights Jeffrey Epstein's comment that Donald Trump "of course he knew about the girls.", on November 17, 2025 in New York City. Adam Gray/Adam Gray/Getty Images

The top part of the billboard highlighted Epstein’s email about Trump to journalist Michael Wolff in 2019, in which he wrote, “of course he knew about the girls.”

The lower part of the billboard features another email that Epstein sent to accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in 2011, in which he wrote that a victim spent hours at his house with Trump.

The billboard, set to run in Times Square for two weeks, is part of a new ad campaign from the anti-Trump group Home of the Brave.

The White House last week slammed the emails and accused Democrats of selectively leaking them to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.” The president has never been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

A billboard in Times Square highlights Jeffrey Epstein's comment that Donald Trump "of course he knew about the girls" in an email released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee last week. The billboard which went up on November 17 in New York City, comes as the House is set to vote this week on releasing the files. Adam Gray/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Home of the Brave said that Trump and enablers “are working overtime to overlook the fact that he’s in the Epstein files, was friends with Epstein for decades, and has spent his first year in office trying to make this story go away.”

The group argued that the American people deserve the truth and that those responsible for crimes need to be held accountable.

Along with the oversized Times Square billboard, the group also has two mobile billboard trucks driving around Capitol Hill for four days this week as the House is set to vote on Tuesday on the bill to release all the files.

The message to lawmakers: “Congress: Release the Epstein Files.”

The vote will come after GOP House leaders attempted for months to put it off. But a bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna signed up to a discharge petition to force a vote.

They finally received enough signatures last week, 218, to force the vote to release the files, so House Speaker Mike Johnson scheduled it for this week rather than wait.

Massie and Khanna along with fellow backer MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be holding a press conference on Tuesday with some Epstein’s alleged victims who have been pushing for the House to vote to release the files for months.

In image of one of two mobile billboard trucks urging members of Congress to vote to release the Epstein files that will be driving around Capitol Hill this week as the House is set to vote. Home of the Brave

In a dramatic reversal, Trump posted late Sunday that he backed House Republicans voting to release the files and they had nothing to hide.

Before his post on Truth Social, multiple Republicans had already signaled they were ready to buck party leadership and vote in favor of the release.

The bill is expected to get overwhelming bipartisan support in the House.