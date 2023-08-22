Trump Trolls Fulton County DA With Plan to Flee to Russia
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Donald Trump is apparently unhappy about a judge setting his bond at $200,000 in the Fulton County election interference case brought by District Attorney Fani Willis. The former president confirmed Monday night that he plans to surrender to local authorities in Georgia on Thursday, but then later lashed out at Willis in a bizarre, mocking post on his Truth Social platform. “The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me,” Trump wrote. “I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight’ risk - I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again.” He added: “Would I be able to take my very ‘understated’ airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial - I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”