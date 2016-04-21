Trump: Tubman $20 a ‘P.C.’ Move; Put Her on $2 Bill
Donald Trump agrees with Ben Carson: Don’t remove Andrew Jackson from the face of the $20 bill—and put Harriet Tubman on the $2 bill instead. “Andrew Jackson had a great history,” Trump told the Today show when asked about the president most infamous for genocidal actions against Native Americans. “I think it’s very rough when you take somebody off the bill. Andrew Jackson had a history of tremendous success for the country.”
Asked whether he’s a fan of Tubman’s, however, the GOP frontrunner said she’s “fantastic,” but that “I would love to leave Andrew Jackson [on the $20] and see if we can maybe come up with another denomination [for Tubman]—maybe we do the $2 bill or another bill.”
Not content to end it there, Trump continued: “I don’t like seeing it. I think it's pure political correctness. [Jackson] has been on the bill for many, many years and really represented somebody that was really very important to this country.”