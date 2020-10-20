Trump Turns to Exiled 2016 Stars, Including Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie and Cambridge Analytica Alum
GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
Donald Trump has been calling on the talents of once-exiled stars of his 2016 campaign, such as Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, who joined the president aboard Air Force One for two days last week when he made trips to Florida, in a desperate last-ditch effort to turn around his increasingly bad poll numbers. Politico reports that other members of Trump’s newly coalescing 2020 brain trust include Brian Seitchik, Trump’s 2016 Arizona director, and Matt Oczkowski, a 2016 alum and former employee of the controversial Cambridge Analytica data firm, who has taken an expanded role overseeing voter targeting efforts. “Our campaign team shocked the experts, critics, and naysayers in 2016,” said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, himself a veteran of Trump’s first campaign. “We’d be crazy to not tap into their experience this time around. While our team has naturally grown from the last campaign, I’ve relied on our 2016 Trump veterans every step of the way.” Some Republicans have expressed concern that “by relying so heavily on originals, Trump is getting overly positive feedback that doesn’t match up with reality,” Politico says.