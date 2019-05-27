Trump Tweets Support for Netanyahu’s Coalition

In the midst of a political crisis in Israel, President Trump on Monday tweeted out support for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to form a coalition. Israel’s parliament on Monday passed a preliminary motion to dissolve itself, and if the bill is passed in a Wednesday vote, the country will be forced to hold new elections. “Hoping things will work out with Israel’s coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever,” said Trump. “A lot more to do!” The embattled prime minister—who has been indicted on multiple charges—also received support from Trump during the last election in Israel. Netanyahu, in response, used the American president in his television and billboard ads around the country. Hours after Trump’s tweet on Monday, Netanyahu responded in a live broadcast by thanking the real-estate mogul.