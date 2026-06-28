Trump Unleashes Deranged 594-Word Rant on His ‘Tour’ of D.C.

President Donald Trump posted a meandering screed on Truth Social on Sunday to report his findings after a day spent touring monuments and fountains in Washington, D.C.

The 594-word diatribe was a confusing romp through Trump’s design priorities, though it began with praise for himself.

“Almost all of the Statues, Monuments, and Fountains have been completely renovated and restored, and are in, after suffering years of Graffiti, Abuse, and Vandalism, perfect shape. They are truly beautiful, even nicer than the day they were built,” he began.

Donald Trump rants on Truth Social about D.C. monuments and announces overhaul of golf course. Truth Social/Donald Trump

But there was one monument the president wasn’t happy about, and that was the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, besieged, he claimed, by vandalism after a flawless restoration.

“The Reflecting Pool is now in full use after suffering great damage from Criminal, Radical Left Vandals, people that truly hate our Country,” Trump wrote.

The woes of the Reflecting Pool, including the lining separating from the bottom and the algae that turned the water lurid green, were the fault of vandals, he said.

The post provided more detail on the president’s claims than before, but still no evidence.

“They cut the lower surface of a very expensive and strong waterproof padding, in the color of American Flag Blue, and put their hands underneath the surface, and ripped it.

“Likewise, they cut and butchered a 350 foot long strip, with many 1 and 2 foot individual cuts, creating great damage to this beautiful piece of art that was, last week, 100% free of leaks, and any of the other problems it has had since its building in 1922,” he said.

Paint peels from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 19, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

“It never worked properly until last week and, right after July 4th, when we will drain the water to treat the damage caused by these ‘animals,’ it will again be in perfect shape,” he claimed.

“In the meantime, it is working well, the criminally made algae is gone, and the grass, which was destroyed, is being replaced shortly.”

Trump also visited Lafayette Square—which he called Lafayette Park—where he inspected more renovation work, including the replacement of flagstone pathways and, reportedly, the development of a new monument to himself: 47 maple trees.

After the square, Trump took a tour of the East Potomac Golf Links with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and golf course designer Tom Fazio and his son.

Harp is said to have an "unhealthy obsession" with the president. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

He announced that Fazio would oversee a complete redesign of the course.

“It was determined that, on this fantastic site, with water and unparalleled views of D.C.’s Monuments, we will build one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World which, importantly, will also be made available to the Public,” Trump boasted.

He did not provide any details about who would pay for the new golf course, but he claimed the current course was in dire need of an overhaul.

“Many of the trees are badly damaged from years of neglect, putting people in great danger from falling branches, and the trees falling themselves,” he wrote.

“The grass is largely dead, the greens are virtually unplayable, and the Course is in very poor general condition but, after many years of horrendous maintenance, and little money devoted to the process of upkeep, we have determined that this location can bring tremendous success and prestige back to Washington, D.C.”

Trump said work would begin Sept. 1st. The plan to overhaul the course appears to have been in the works for some time.

In May, the White House and the National Links Trust, which held a 50-year lease to manage East Potomac and two other public D.C. courses, reached a settlement over the Trump administration’s cancellation of the lease.

The East Wing was demolished in October to make way for the president's vanity project. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The rebuild will be overseen by the Department of Interior.